Bird seed weighs down bags containing Ku Klux Klan propaganda

From a press release:

Suspicious Incident – On April 28 at 7:42PM, officers responded to the 4500 block of Forestburg Ln in Triangle (22172) to investigate suspicious pamphlets depicting hate propaganda found on multiple residential lawns in the area.

A caller reported to police that they had located a bag on their front lawn that contained birdseed and the pamphlets which appeared to be recruiting material for the Ku Klux Klan and included anti-Semitic and anti-African American verbiage. During a canvass of the neighborhood, multiple bags were reportedly located by residents over the past two days.

The bags were seemingly thrown at random on front lawns and driveways in the area; however, some were found on the property of African-American residents. The bird seed appeared to have been used to weigh the bags down, possibly in an attempt to throw the bags from a vehicle. No suspicious persons or vehicles were reported in the area around this time.

The pamphlets did not contain any threats and did not appear to target anyone specific in the neighborhood. No property damage was reported. The investigation continues.