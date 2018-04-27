We tap into the health of the Prince William craft brewery industry

We’re talking about the health of local craft breweries on today’s Potomac Local Podcast.

The founders of Waters End Brewery in Lake Ridge: Ryan Sharkey, Zack Mote, and Josh Fournelle join us to talk about their brewery business model.

The timely conversation comes as two other breweries in nearby Woodbridge — Ornery Brewery Public House and Heroic Aleworks — closed their doors earlier this year. And just last week, the region’s first brewery — BadWolf Brewery in Manassas — announced it is downsizing and abandoning its plans for distribution to store shelves on regional bars and restaurants.

Has the bubble burst on the local craft brewery industry? Is it too late for aspiring craft brewers to get int the game? And what’s the difference between the larger destination breweries vs. s small neighborhood tap house?

I hope you enjoy this episode of the Potomac Local Podcast.