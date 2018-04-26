Vikings will invade Manassas on May 12

MANASSAS — The first-ever Manassas Viking Festival will be held on the lawn of the Manassas Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 12.

From a press release:

AThe Manassas Viking Festival is a fun filled family oriented cultural and educational event hosting several Viking reenactment groups who will set up life history camps on the Manassas Museum lawn to demonstrate daily life during the Viking era. This will include iron work, tool making, wood carving, cooking, working with wool, period fighting and games for the entire family.

Leif Ericson a 40 ft Viking ship will be located by the Manassas Museum lawn thanks to a generous contributor to the event. The ship is owned by Leif Ericson Inc and is being hauled down I-95 from its home in Philadelphia.

Representatives from the Raptor Conservancy of Virginia will be onsite with several of their falcons and hawks. Icelandic horses from FRIDA Icelandic Riding Club and Icelandic sheep and Icelandic chickens from Thee Bags Full on the lawn as well as Norwegian Fjord horses.

The Crossjacks will provide lively Celtic music throughout the day. Lots of authentic Viking era vendors will be located in both areas. The Nordic Dancers of Washington D.C, “Sporið” Icelandic folk dancers and local dancers from the PhoenixIrish Dancers Academy are among entertainers at the pavilion.

Local restaurants will offer Nordic fare and other refreshments. We encourage people to dress up in their Viking best and come down and have fun with us. There will be plenty of photo ups so be sure to bring your camera.