Dinarte faces charges in sex assault at lingerie store

From Prince William police:

Sexual Assault Investigation *ARREST – During the investigation into the sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the Le Tache Couple Boutique in Manassas (20109) on April 16, detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit were able to identify the suspect with assistance from the public. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Benjamin Alex DINARTE, was arrested without incident at his residence in Manassas.

Arrested on April 24:

Benjamin Alex DINARTE, 25, of 8666 Devonshire Ct in Manassas

Charged with 2 counts of sexual battery, 1 count of assault and battery, 1 count of unlawful entry and 1 count of trespassing

Court Date: June 4, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond