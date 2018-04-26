Menu
Woodbridge
60°
Partly Cloudy
Feels like: 60°F
Wind: 3mph NNE
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 29.82"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 207 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

Dinarte faces charges in sex assault at lingerie store

Potomac Local
April 26, 2018 / 9:18 pm / Leave a Comment
News

From Prince William police: 

Sexual Assault Investigation *ARREST – During the investigation into the sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the Le Tache Couple Boutique in Manassas (20109) on April 16, detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit were able to identify the suspect with assistance from the public. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Benjamin Alex DINARTE, was arrested without incident at his residence in Manassas.

Arrested on April 24:

Benjamin Alex DINARTE, 25, of 8666 Devonshire Ct in Manassas

Charged with 2 counts of sexual battery, 1 count of assault and battery, 1 count of unlawful entry and 1 count of trespassing

Court Date: June 4, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Manassas Local, Crime
Readers also enjoyed...
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...