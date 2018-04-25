Menu
Woodbridge
61°
Cloudy
Feels like: 61°F
Wind: 5mph NW
Humidity: 88%
Pressure: 29.71"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 205 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

Meet Linda Saylor of Manassas and Brigitte Bombardier of Woodbridge. They are Puppy Raisers for Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

Katherine Gotthardt
Katherine Gotthardt
April 25, 2018 / 4:49 pm / Leave a Comment
Subscriber Content
Linda Saylor, with her Guiding Eyes pup, Elliott.

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Manassas Local, Arts,
Readers also enjoyed...
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...