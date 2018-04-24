Menu
Woodbridge
What’s being done to help the homeless in Prince William County?

Uriah Kiser
Uriah Kiser
April 24, 2018 / 10:41 am / Leave a Comment
News

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (28.6MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS | More

Prince William County has a homeless problem. 

About 400 people in the county live in shelters, or in wooded areas around major roadways and shopping centers. 

As more development occurs in the county forcing some out of their tents in wooded encampments, the county’s government aims to do more to help the homeless get access to education, training, basic services, as well as work to prevent facing homelessness from going without a roof over their heads. 

On this episode of the Potomac Local Podcast: 

Tony Turnage, Prince William County Homeless Services Division Chief 

Jacob Moser, Assistant to the Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson 

