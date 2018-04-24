What’s being done to help the homeless in Prince William County?

Prince William County has a homeless problem.

About 400 people in the county live in shelters, or in wooded areas around major roadways and shopping centers.

As more development occurs in the county forcing some out of their tents in wooded encampments, the county’s government aims to do more to help the homeless get access to education, training, basic services, as well as work to prevent facing homelessness from going without a roof over their heads.

On this episode of the Potomac Local Podcast:

Tony Turnage, Prince William County Homeless Services Division Chief

Jacob Moser, Assistant to the Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson