From Manassas police:

On April 23, 2018 at 12:08 a.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Centreville Rd for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds. The investigation revealed the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, Miguel Alexander MENDOZA which escalated. During the altercation MENDOZA stabbed the victim several times with a utility knife. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital. The accused fled the scene prior to police arrival.

More from Manassas police:

Shots Fired

On April 20, 2018 at 11:56 p.m., officers responded to 9403 Main Street (Olde Town Inn) for a report of shots being fired. Officers on scene spoke with witnesses who described hearing several shots being fired in the area of East St. There were no injuries or property damage reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Shots Fired

On April 21, 2018 at 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 9300 block of Saffron Hill Ct for a report of shots being fired. Officers on scene spoke with a witness who heard several shots being fired in the wooded area to the rear of a residence. There were no injuries or property damage reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Fraud

On April 21, 2018 at 7:58 p.m., officers responded to the 9400 block of Tarra Ln for a report of a fraud. The victim told police his bank contacted him to inform him someone cashed several fraudulent checks against his account in the amount of several thousand dollars. The investigation is ongoing.

Hit and Run

On April 22, 2018 at 3:27 p.m., officers responded to 9946 Liberia Ave (LA Fitness) for a report of a hit and run. The victim told police sometime around 11:00 a.m. their vehicle was struck in the parking lot. The investigation is ongoing.

Burglary

On April 22, 2018 at 10:04 p.m., officers responded to the 9400 block of Cloverhill Ct for a report of a burglary past. The investigation revealed the incident occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on April 22, 2018. Entry was made into the residence through an unlocked door. A gaming console and several games were reported stolen from the residence. The investigation is ongoing.