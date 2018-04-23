Walk, film screening events to focus on suicide prevention
There are two upcoming events dealing with suicide prevention in Woodbridge and Fredericksburg.
Suicide prevention walk
From a press release:
On Saturday, May 12, 2018, students at Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, VA will work to educate and energize the local community to help them come together to stand against suicide. The walk will have featured speakers, including US Representative Gerry Connolly, Virginia Senator Jeremy McPike, and Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. The walk will occur at 8:30 AM, and participants will walk along Spriggs Road to C.D. Hylton High School and back (a bit more than 6 miles).
The Suicide Awareness Walk was started in 2015 to raise awareness for various mental health issues and has occurred annually since then. Every year, almost 45,000 Americans commit suicide, and it’s estimated over 1.3 million Americans attempt suicide. The third leading cause of death in 15 to 24-year-olds is suicide, and it’s the 10th leading cause of death overall. With proper treatment and real discussion, this issue is totally preventable. By walking, the community unites and raises awareness about the prevalence of suicide.
At the walk, students will be available to talk with participants about suicide and mental health, and counseling will be available to those who need it. Additionally, water and breakfast bars will be provided free of charge ahead of the walk, and more water will be available along the walking route. The walk is organized by Forest Park High School’s AP Government Students, with additional support from the SCA, JROTC, school administration, and sponsors.
Suicide film
From a press release:
On Monday, May 21, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. local organizations will present a special screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” at Regal Cinemas located at 3301 Plank Rd., Fredericksburg.
With strong endorsements from some of the worlds leading suicide prevention experts this film began being shown around the world starting March 13th. “Kevin Hines’ Suicide The Ripple Effect is a marvel of inspiration, a film that should be seen by anyone who has known despair, and anyone who is or has been close to someone in a suicidal crisis.’ Dr. John Draper, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others find recovery and stay alive, and has become one of the most prominent suicide prevention speakers and advocates. The film also features some of the world’s leading suicide prevention experts and shines light on people who are using personal experiences with suicide to help others find the hope they need to stay alive.
The organizers want to bring people together to view this film and discuss the topic. This event will have a tremendous positive impact on reducing the number of suicides and suicide attempts in our community.
To “pre-order” tickets, visit the screening page at https://gathr.us/screening/reserve/22887
You can view the trailer and read more about the film here by visiting the Facebook Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1906492263014638/
