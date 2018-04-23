Walk, film screening events to focus on suicide prevention

There are two upcoming events dealing with suicide prevention in Woodbridge and Fredericksburg.

Suicide prevention walk

From a press release:

On Saturday, May 12, 2018, students at Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, VA will work to educate and energize the local community to help them come together to stand against suicide. The walk will have featured speakers, including US Representative Gerry Connolly, Virginia Senator Jeremy McPike, and Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. The walk will occur at 8:30 AM, and participants will walk along Spriggs Road to C.D. Hylton High School and back (a bit more than 6 miles). The Suicide Awareness Walk was started in 2015 to raise awareness for various mental health issues and has occurred annually since then. Every year, almost 45,000 Americans commit suicide, and it’s estimated over 1.3 million Americans attempt suicide. The third leading cause of death in 15 to 24-year-olds is suicide, and it’s the 10th leading cause of death overall. With proper treatment and real discussion, this issue is totally preventable. By walking, the community unites and raises awareness about the prevalence of suicide. At the walk, students will be available to talk with participants about suicide and mental health, and counseling will be available to those who need it. Additionally, water and breakfast bars will be provided free of charge ahead of the walk, and more water will be available along the walking route. The walk is organized by Forest Park High School’s AP Government Students, with additional support from the SCA, JROTC, school administration, and sponsors.

Suicide film

From a press release: