Stayin’ Alive: Volunteer fire crews douse blaze on Beegee Court

Fire crews were called to a townhouse fire in the 1800 block of Beegee Court in Woodbridge.

From a press release:

OWL Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of a townhouse fire off Sugar Hill Drive in Woodbridge. A second caller reported the fire in the next neighborhood located at 1862 Beegee Court, and responding units were immediately redirected. Crews arrived within minutes and reported fire showing from the back of the townhouse.

Crews extinguished the fire on the exterior and then made entry into the house, also heavily involved with fire on all three floors. Fire damaged the siding of both neighboring townhouses, but crews prevented it from spreading and causing additional damage. The fire was under control within 50 minutes.

The blaze is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. Two adults, two children, and one dog were displaced. There were no reported injuries. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, PWCDF&R, and Fairfax responded to the incident.