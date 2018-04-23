Juan Rivera talks about adding a charter service, and the future of the Manassas Regional Airport

The Manassas Regional Airport is the largest general aviation airport in Virginia.

For years, the airport has attracted pilots and their clients who are looking for an alternative to larger airports like Regan Washington National or Dulles airports.

We talked to the airport’s director Juan Rivera who told us that while the airport has little room left to expand its land footprint, it is looking to add new services like a charter plane service.

It’s all in this episode of the Potomac Local Podcast.