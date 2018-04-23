Menu
Woodbridge
66°
Mostly Cloudy
Feels like: 66°F
Wind: 14mph SE
Humidity: 40%
Pressure: 30.35"Hg
UV index: 1
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 201 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

Juan Rivera talks about adding a charter service, and the future of the Manassas Regional Airport

Uriah Kiser
Uriah Kiser
April 23, 2018 / 12:16 pm / Leave a Comment
News

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (38.5MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS | More

The Manassas Regional Airport is the largest general aviation airport in Virginia.

For years, the airport has attracted pilots and their clients who are looking for an alternative to larger airports like Regan Washington National or Dulles airports. 

We talked to the airport’s director Juan Rivera who told us that while the airport has little room left to expand its land footprint, it is looking to add new services like a charter plane service. 

It’s all in this episode of the Potomac Local Podcast.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Manassas Local, Podcast, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...