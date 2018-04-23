Call to Action: It’s 5k run/walk season, and you’re invited

Good Morning Prince William – National Take Back Prescription Drug Day will be held Saturday April 28th 10am-2pm at Novant Medical Centers in Manassas and Haymarket along with Sentara NoVa Medical Center in Woodbridge. It’s an easy and safe way to get those unwanted meds out of your home for safe disposal. Please visit: DEATakeback.com for more info.

· The wonderful staff at Prince William Conservation Alliance has a Workday at Merrimac Farm scheduled for Saturday, April 28, 9am-12pm. The farm is located at 15014 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville 20181. Volunteers are needed for a morning of weeding, pruning, and watering plants to make sure the Wildlife Garden looks terrific for visitors, and they will also be tidying up and cleaning the Stone House. Every volunteer makes a difference, even if you just come once. Please wear long pants, long socks and sturdy shoes. Please email alliance@pwconserve.org or call (703)490-5200 for more information.

· The ARC Greater Prince William invites you and your family to their 5K Run/Walk/Roll on Saturday April 28th, 8am at Potomac Nationals Stadium. $25 for the first 100 participants, $30 early-bird registration before April 1st and then $40 regular price. Please visit arcgpw.org for more info and to register today!

· The Bull Run Rotary Club invites you to their annual Manassas Runway 10K, 5K or 1 mile run on the Manassas Airport Runway on Sunday April 29th at 8am. Please register online at: bishopseventregistrations.com

· CASA Children’s Intervention Services invites you to attend a volunteer information session at various locations during the month of May. Learn how you can make a difference in the life of a child suffering from abuse or neglect. Please visit their website at: casacis.org or email Suzanne at smitchell@casacis.org to learn more.

· Virginia Cooperative Extension starts their new Master Financial Educator Certificate Program on Monday May 6th, 6:30-9:30pm through June 24th. Locations throughout the community. This program gives you 21 hours of training so you can empower the community through financial education. Please email: smartmoney@pwcgov.org to learn more.

· Virginia Cooperative Extension is having their next volunteer training starting May 9th. Come share your knowledge and gain new tips to help families get back on their feet. Please register at: pwcgov.org/money. Or you can call Victoria at (703) 792-4799 to learn more.

· The American Heart Association needs volunteers for their big gala in DC on Saturday May 12th. Shifts available from9:30am-11:30pm. The Heart’s Delight Wine Tasting & Auction needs volunteers for set-up, registration, auction monitoring, pouring and moving wine to name a few. Please visit: igfn.us/form/hwykcw to see all the needed slots.

· Youth for Tomorrow is looking for volunteers to share hobbies and interests with the kids on weekends. If you have a little time please bring your interest to share with them such as sewing, gardening, cooking, golf, arts & crafts, jewelry to name just a few. Please fill out the volunteer application with your resume at: youthfortomorrow.org.

· The Greater Prince William Medical Reserve Corps needs both medical and non-medical volunteers to join their ranks. These volunteers are trained to respond to public health emergencies as well as day to day health department activities. They offer tons of training topics to build your skillset. Please call Isabella at (703) 792-7341 to learn more.

· ACTS in Dumfries needs handy volunteers to help with sprucing up around the Food Pantry and Hunger prevention Center. It’s a great get your hands dirty project that will help them immensely. Come join the folks at ACTS by filling out the volunteer registration form on the website: actspwc.org or email Tamika at: tmartin2@actspwc.org to learn more.

· Community Services and the Prevention Alliance is looking for a graphic designer and/or website designer to create a logo and internet presence for the coalition. The Prevention Alliance’s mission to promote mental health and reduce substance abuse in the greater community. They are a committed group with a big vision and would greatly appreciate your time and talent. Please call Heather at (571) 641-7019 or via email at: hmartinsen@pwcgov.org to learn more.

· The Autism Society of Northern VA is gearing up for the annual walk in the fall and need volunteers to join their planning committee. Tasks include coordination, outreach, recruitment, promotion, fundraising and logistics management. Please email them at: volunteer@asnv.org to learn more.

· Manassas Parks, Culture and Recreation is looking for volunteers to serve as instructors or assistants for a basic tech class for seniors. The curriculum includes navigating the internet, online banking, reading emails and attachments as well as basics of Microsoft Word. Please call Jean at (703) 257-8451 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.