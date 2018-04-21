The Manassas Symphony Orchestra will conclude its 25th Anniversary Season with Russian Silver

From a press release:

The Manassas Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Music Director James Villani, will conclude its 25th Anniversary Season with Russian Silver on May 12, 2018 at 7:30 pm at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. The highlight of the concert will be the performance of Rimsky-Korsakov’s magical Scheherazade, where the orchestra will be augmented with 21 advanced musicians from seven area high schools and one middle school, representing 3 different school districts, Prince William County, Manassas City, and Fairfax County Schools. The MSO performed this amazing composition in 2007.

Internationally-acclaimed Steinway Artist Agnes Wan is the concert’s highlighted soloist, playing Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. A first prize winner at the Paris Grand Prize Virtuoso Music Competition and the Bradshaw and Buono International Piano Competition, Agnes Wan has also won the Loyola Concerto/Aria Competition, University of Iowa All-University Concerto/Aria Competition, and the University of Iowa Chamber Music Competition. Her performance should not be missed. The program also includes Dmitri Shostakovich’s Festive Overture, Op. 96.

Season subscriptions and individual concert tickets are available from the Hylton Center Box Office or by calling 888-945-2468. All children and student tickets (through college) are free.

Founded in 1992, the Manassas Symphony is the winner of the 2015 American Prize for Orchestral Performance, Community Division and is a Resident Arts Partner of the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. The all-volunteer orchestra plays five concerts a year and is involved with many educational and civic events throughout the community. For more information on the Manassas Symphony, visit its website at ManassasSymphony.org.