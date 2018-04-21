Sentara to hold cancer survivor night at the Potomac Nationals

WOODBRIDGE — A special cancer survivor’s night will be held at the Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge.

The idea is to bring together cancer survivors for a game of Minor Leauge Baseball on Friday, May 4, when the Potomac Nationals take on the Salem Red Sox.

The event is organized by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center which will have a sign-in and photo booth for attendees at 5:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.

During the game, survivors who registered and claimed tickets ahead of time will be recognized on the field during the game. Survivor tickets are available on a first come, first served basis by calling 703-523-1599.

