Sentara to hold cancer survivor night at the Potomac Nationals
WOODBRIDGE — A special cancer survivor’s night will be held at the Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge.
The idea is to bring together cancer survivors for a game of Minor Leauge Baseball on Friday, May 4, when the Potomac Nationals take on the Salem Red Sox.
The event is organized by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center which will have a sign-in and photo booth for attendees at 5:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.
During the game, survivors who registered and claimed tickets ahead of time will be recognized on the field during the game. Survivor tickets are available on a first come, first served basis by calling 703-523-1599.
Sentara’s Elizabeth Rogers tells us:
This is not a first for SNVMC, it’s the second. We tried it last year, heard great things from our survivors so decided to do it again.
Last year we had 26 survivors attend (plus their guests). Our goal is 50 survivors + 50 guests.
This event is important to us because cancer patients go through a lot, physically and mentally, and we want to celebrate them and their journey…give them something fun to do and be recognized for fighting for their health. It does also help raise awareness to a variety of community members about the Sentara Cancer Network and the quality cancer services in Prince William County.
The other cancer-related events throughout the year include our clinical providers giving lectures to a variety of groups, Breast Cancer Survivorship Brunch, Party on Wheels! Mobile Mammo Event (held at Potomac Mills Mall on Columbus day each year), we also sponsor and sponsor and attend the ZERO Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk & we have a team at the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
