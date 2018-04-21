Manassas to hold annual business appreciation breakfast

Manassas will hold its business appreciation event on Tuesday, May 10.

The city tells us:

“We are excited to announce Scott Ralls,Ph.D., President of Northern Virginia Community College as our keynote speaker. NVCC is one of the largest community colleges in the nation and is a tremendous asset for our region. Dr. Ralls is widely recognized as an innovator in workforce development and an expert in the roll of higher education in spurring economic development.”

The breakfast will be held at the Center for the Arts at the Candy Factory in Downtown Manassas. The event is open to city businesses that register to attend.