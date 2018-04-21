Manassas Park man charged with child pornography possession

A Manassas Park man faces federal child pornography charges to include seven counts of production of child pornography in addition to counts of distribution and possession of child pornography.

From a press release:

According to the indictment, Michael Gerald Moody, 44, among other things, used, employed, and coerced a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing images of that conduct. He also distributed those images to others through the use of the mobile messaging application Kik Messenger.

The case is being investigated by the FBI with the assistance of the Manassas Park Police Department. Trial Attorney Kyle P. Reynolds of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay V. Prabhu of the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.