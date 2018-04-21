Menu
Woodbridge
59°
Clear
Feels like: 59°F
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 30%
Pressure: 30.43"Hg
UV index: 7
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 200 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

Manassas Park man charged with child pornography possession

Potomac Local
April 21, 2018 / 10:25 am / Leave a Comment
News

A Manassas Park man faces federal child pornography charges to include seven counts of production of child pornography in addition to counts of distribution and possession of child pornography.

From a press release: 

According to the indictment, Michael Gerald Moody, 44, among other things, used, employed, and coerced a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing images of that conduct.  He also distributed those images to others through the use of the mobile messaging application Kik Messenger. 

The case is being investigated by the FBI with the assistance of the Manassas Park Police Department.  Trial Attorney Kyle P. Reynolds of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay V. Prabhu of the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Manassas Local, Crime
Readers also enjoyed...
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...