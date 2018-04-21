Menu
Woodbridge
59°
Clear
Feels like: 59°F
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 30%
Pressure: 30.43"Hg
UV index: 7
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 200 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

Girl reports rape in Manassas area hotel room

Potomac Local
April 21, 2018 / 10:19 am / Leave a Comment
News

From a press release:

Rape Investigation – On April 17, detectives with the Special Victims Unit responded to investigate an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a hotel located in the 7300 block of Old Centerville Rd in Manassas (20111) on April 15 sometime after 3:00AM.

The investigation revealed that several juveniles were at the hotel attending a party in one of the rooms and consuming alcohol. At some point during the encounter, the accused sexually assaulted the victim when she became unconscious. The victim returned home later that morning and eventually reported the incident to a School Resource Officer on April 17.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained petitions for the accused and detained him without incident on April 19. The investigation continues.

Arrested on April 19: [Juvenile]

A 17-year-old male of Manassas

Charged with rape and object sexual penetration

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Crime
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...