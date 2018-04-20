And the winner for a family-four pack of tickets to see Avengers: Infinity war is…

Congratulations to Potomac Local subscriber Ann Wheeler for winning a family-four pack of tickets to see Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

A special showing of the movie will be held Thursday, April 26 at the Manassas Stadium 14 and IMAX theatre to benefit the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry.

Potomac Local subscribers were automatically entered to win the tickets and were notified by email on Monday, April 16, 2018.

The special showing of the movie is designed to raise awareness of the food pantry and to help stock its shelves with donations from the public.

The tickets are made possible courtesy of Simple Luxuries Travel.