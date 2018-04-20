Five reasons to visit Manassas National Battlefield Park for National Park Week

Saturday marks the start of National Park Week in the U.S.

The event runs through April 29 and encourages residents to get out and explore their national parks. There are multiple National Parks in Prince William County to include Manassas Battlefield and Prince William Forest National Parks.

The Friends of the Manassas Battlefield National Park sent us this note highlighting five things to do to support the hallowed ground that will forever be known as the place where the Civil War began:

One of our most important is in our own backyard. Located in Prince William and Fairfax Counties, Virginia, just outside of the City of Manassas, Manassas National Battlefield Park preserves and protects the sites of the Civil War Battles of First and Second Manassas. Celebrate National Park Week! Celebrate your legacy. Honor what happened at Manassas over 150 years ago. It’s your story! It’s your park. Here five ways to support Manassas National Battlefield Park this week: 1. Visit the park. Check out the park website for location and scheduled activities nps.gov/mana. If you have never been, it’s time. If you have already visited, it’s time to come back. 2. Learn what happened here in 1861 and 1862. What caused the War? What is its Legacy? Why did the first major land battle of the war happen at Manassas? 3. Enjoy the Virginia countryside and the park’s nearly 50 miles of hiking and equestrian trails. See the landscape that the soldiers saw over 150 years ago. 4. Volunteer at the Park. Contact the park’s Volunteer Coordinator, 703-361-1339 ext. 1211. We can always use the help. 5. Join the Manassas Battlefield Trust and join likeminded citizens, a non-profit organization, and businesses committed to the belief that “History Matters.” See below to join or for more information.

National Parks in the Fredericksburg area include the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.