Bristow Run Family Medicine practice relocates

Bristow Family Medicine, Gainesville, has relocated and will open its new center on Tuesday.

From a press release:

What: In partnership with the Prince William County Chamber of Commerce and Haymarket Gainesville Business Association, Novant Health UVA Health System will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of the newly relocated Bristow Run Family Medicine practice. The expansive new office space offers patients easy access to care in a convenient location at 8180 Stonewall Shops Square in Gainesville, VA. The medical practice moved from 14540 John Marshall Highway, Gainesville, Va.

Bristow Run Family Medicine – Stonewall offers primary care services for the whole family serving the neighboring areas of Haymarket, Gainesville and Bristow as well as the greater Prince William and Fauquier County areas. Our team of board-certified family medicine physicians and family nurse practitioner provide:

wellness physicals

pap smears

sports participation forms

immunizations

acute same-day sick visits

chronic illness management, including hypertension, diabetes and asthma

When: Tuesday, April 24, 2018 from 4 to 6 p.m. – ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Novant Health UVA Health System Bristow Run Family Medicine

8180 Stonewall Shops Square, Gainesville, VA 20155

Who: The ribbon cutting will be officiated by leaders from the Prince William County Chamber, Haymarket Gainesville Business Association, and Novant Health UVA Health System representatives, including Bristow Run Family Medicine providers Steven Tang, MD, Victoria Hammonds, MD and Jennifer Staley, FNP.