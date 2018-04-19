Woman flagged down by two men who told her she had a flat, then pointed a gun at her

From Prince William police:

Brandishing Investigation – On April 18 at 8:51AM, officers responded to investigate a brandishing which was reported to have occurred in the area of Dumfries Rd near Purcell Rd in Manassas (20112) earlier that morning at approximately 8:30AM.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman, reported to police that she was driving on Dumfries Rd in the area of Hoadly Rd when she was flagged down by a medium-sized, white SUV.

An occupant of the vehicle informed the victim that she had a flat tire. The victim proceeded to pull off the roadway just past Purcell Rd to check her vehicle.

When the victim was checking her tires, she noticed the white SUV had also stopped. Two unknown men then exited the vehicle and approached her. During the encounter, one of the men brandished a handgun and pointed it towards the victim.

After a brief exchange, the men got back into their vehicle and left. The victim also returned to her vehicle and drove home where police were contacted.

No physical contact was made between the men and the victim and no property was demanded by the suspects. The victim’s vehicle tires were also determined to be in proper condition.

The men were only described as white males. No further description of the vehicle or suspects was provided to police. The investigation continues.