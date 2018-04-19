Victim bitten during sex assault inside lingerie store

From Prince William police:

Sexual Assault – On April 16 at 8:45PM, officers responded to the Le Tache Couple Boutique located at 10346 Portsmouth Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed that an unknown male entered the business and approached a female employee who was standing behind a counter. During the encounter, the male went behind the counter and bit the employee.

When the victim pushed the suspect out from behind the counter, he began pacing around her then inappropriately touched her. At some point, the suspect forced his way back behind the counter and attempted to lift up the victim’s skirt.

The suspect eventually left the business when the victim contacted police. Officers searched the area for the suspect who was not located. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A Hispanic male, 5’09”, 200lbs, with a heavy build