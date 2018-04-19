Potomac Mills mall farmers market returns this weekend

WOODBRIDGE — The Potomac Mills Farmers Market returns this weekend for the second year.

the market will run through October 27 and will be located at the commuter lot on the front side of Potomac Mills mall, located at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge.

On Saturday, April 21 the Farmers’ Market at Potomac Mills will return for its second year, featuring more than 50 local farmers, producers and vendors. The market will also include range of fun activities on opening day including face painting, balloon artists and giveaways for kids and pups. Located in the parking lot near Matchbox, this family-friendly (and dog-friendly) Farmers Market will take place every Saturday from April 21 through October 27, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

“Last year we received such a positive response from both the community and vendors that we knew we had to bring the Farmers’ Market back for a second season,” said Bethany Zorn, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Potomac Mills. “It means a lot to us to be able to offer our customers a unique shopping experience, serving as a one-stop shop for the Woodbridge community.”

Purveyors include: