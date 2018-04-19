Menu
A 29-year-old Manassas woman involved in fatal crash on I-66

Potomac Local
April 19, 2018 / 1:44 pm / Leave a Comment
Traffic

From a press release: 

Virginia State Police J.H. Stubblefield is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. State police was called to the scene at 3:51 a.m., on Interstate 66 east of Exit 57. 

A 2012 Honda Civic was traveling west on Interstate 66 when it was rear-ended by a westbound 2015 Hyundai Elantra. 

The driver of the Civic, Lesly R. Coronado, 26, of Falls Church, Va., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. 

The 29-year-old female from Manassas, Va., who was driving the Hyundai, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt. 

Charges are pending at this time. The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

News, Traffic & Transit
