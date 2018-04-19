From a press release:

The Prince William County Solid Waste Division will hold a free document shred event for Prince William area residents on Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations: Prince William County Landfill, 14811 Dumfries Road, Manassas and Balls Ford Road Yard Waste Compost Facility, 13000 Balls Ford Road, Manassas, VA.

These events are open to residents only. No business or commercial shredding will be accepted. Residents may bring the equivalent of up to four boxes (18”x12”x15” or smaller) of paper for shredding at no charge.

Only confidential documents such as bank statements and tax returns are accepted. Nonconfidential documents such as junk mail should be recycled at the curb or citizen drop-off facilities. Paper clips (regular size) and staples do not have to be removed.

For other guidelines and restrictions visit www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling.