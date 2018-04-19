Menu
Few details offered after body pulled from Rappahannock River

Potomac Local
April 19, 2018 / 11:00 am / Leave a Comment
News

STAFFORD — The body of what is being described only as male was pulled from the Rappahannock River on Sunday. 

The Stafford sheriff’s office — the lead investigating agency on the case — was called to the Fredericksburg City Dock at 5:46 p.m. Sunday. 

That’s where the body of the unidentified male was pulled from the water.

Potomac Local is just learning these details form the sheriff’s office today. 

The case is under investigation, and authorities have not released the cause of death. Stafford sheriff’ spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the name of the deceased will not be released “out of respect for the family.” 

Stafford County is the lead investigative agency in this case because the Rappahannock River is the county’s jurisdiction, she added.

The department also declined to update the media with new any new information on the March 29 death of a Moutain View High School student killed in a car crash on Poplar Road in western Stafford County. 

So far we know that at least two people were involved in the crash. Vicinanzo said this case also remains under investigation.

News, Stafford
