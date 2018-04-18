The first ‘Discover Occoquan Day’ will be held Saturday, May 19

From a press release:

The Town of Occoquan and the Occoquan Merchants Guild will host Discover Occoquan Day on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Historic Occoquan. This brand-new event features a full day of free activities for everyone, including a boat parade, interactive classes and free demonstrations hosted by Occoquan businesses, historic tours, live entertainment, a photo booth, children’s activities, and more!

The day kicks off with the Blessing of the Fleet Parade along the Occoquan River beginning at 10 a.m. and viewable from the Town Dock at Mamie Davis Park, 205 Mill Street. Then, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors are invited to browse the town’s unique shops, boutiques, galleries, restaurants, and cafes and experience all that Occoquan has to offer. Throughout the day, businesses will be hosting a variety of free drop-in classes and demonstrations including yoga in the park, painting for adults and kids, pen and ink drawings, massages, candle pouring, fiber art, jewelry making, puzzle making, SCUBA, pet CPR, and more! Visit occoquanva.gov for a complete schedule of activities.

In addition to these free activities, there will be a special flash sale from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participating Occoquan businesses will have blue balloons. Finally, this fun-filled day will culminate with a free outdoor concert at River Mill Park, 458 Mill Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring rock and soul music by The Sidleys. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on to watch the show!

Visitors are invited to stay for the day to browse our unique shops, and visit the Town’s restaurants and cafés, many featuring outdoor dining and offering boxed lunches for outdoor picnics at the park.