Silver Diner is shortening its menu and offering new items

WOODBRIDGE — Silver Diner is moving further into to the world of farm-to-table dining with new choices on a shorter menu.

The diner will add new vegan, vegetarian, and heather items like Asian brown rice bowls, avocado toast, and a new meatless miso burger.

It’s the first major change on the Silver Diner menu in 10 years, when the chain traded its traditional diner food for more selected farm-to-table options, and sourcing food from regional farmers.

“We’ve learned from our research on the industry trends and from our customers that shorter menus with higher quality food are more popular,” stated Executive Chef YpeVon Hengst in an email. “The Silver Diner executive team takes regular food research trips to specific areas of the country—New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc. Recently, they traveled to LA where they spent three days at the most popular restaurants evaluating their menus and speaking with owners, wait staff, and diners. Through these trips, we get a good sense of new trends that are working.”

Though Von Hengst says the menu will be shorter than before, the diner is also adding acai yogurt bowls and new “sophisticated” brunch items. Bloody Mary’s and mimosas will also be added to the drink line up.

Silver Diner operates 14 restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area with a location in outside Potomac Mills mall in at 14375 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge.