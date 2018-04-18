Rescue crews pull man from 10-foot construction trench

From a press release:

Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of a worker injured in a trench at Route 1 and Mary’s Way. Units arrived on scene to report a person injured from a partial trench collapse, but not buried, in the bottom of a 10-foot construction trench.

Tactical crews went to work immediately to ensure the trench was safe from additional collapse and to remove the victim. The victim was removed from the trench in minutes and transported to a local hospital.

Construction workers dug the victim from the collapse debris before fire and EMS crews arrived. Fire & Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, Dumfries Triangle VFD, PWC Department of Fire & Rescue and PWCPD, responded to the incident.