OmniRide will take children to work free (with a parent, of course)

From a press release:

In support of national Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, children age 17 and younger can ride any OmniRide bus for free on Thursday, April 26, when accompanied by a paying adult.

This is an opportunity to introduce students not only to the working world, but also to the many alternatives our region has to driving alone. Riders are encouraged to bring their children along for the ride on an OmniRide express bus or OmniRide local bus on April 26 and show them the basics about using public transportation so they can gain confidence as they mature and start their own careers!

Teens who want to continue using OmniRide local buses this summer can take advantage of the Teen Summer Bus Pass, which enables anyone ages 13-19 to take unlimited rides on local bus services from June 1 through September 1, 2018 for just $30. In addition, teens with a Summer Pass can travel on OmniRide express buses to nearby Metro stations simply by paying the difference between the local and express bus fares!

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is a national public education program that aims to connect what children learn at school with the actual working world. This day provides an opportunity for children to begin to envision their future home and work lives. OmniRide looks forward to welcoming many new young riders on April 26!

For more information, visit DaughtersAndSonsToWork.org.