NOVA students participate in third annual ‘hack-a-thon’

From a press release:

Approximately 356 students from various colleges, universities and high schools across the country gathered on the Woodbridge Campus of Northern Virginia Community College to participate in the third annual Innovation Hackathon event, held at the Regional Center for Workforce Education and Training (RCWET) on April 13-15. Individuals traveled as far as Florida to attend this year’s largest NOVA-Woodbridge Hackathon event since it began in 2016.

Innovation Hackathon, a 36-hour-long competition offered hands-on experience to students interested in cybersecurity and secure coding methods. Participants came prepared for the weekend with sleeping bags and overnight items, eager to work in teams to “hack” several challenges provided by corporate sponsors General Dynamics Information Technology, Rapid Cycle, Strategy and Management Services (SAMS), Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association (AFCEA), Rigil Corporation and the AllCyber Association. The challenges involved the complexities of data visualization, developing applications, information assurance and secure programming for first-, second- and third-place teams to win a HP Chromebook 14 G5, an Amazon Echo and an Oculus Rift virtual reality headset. In addition, seven students each received a $1,000 Hackathon award from sponsors.

Dr. Kenneth Fritzsche, director of the Identity Technology Division (ITD) in the Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), within the National Protection and Programs Directorate was the keynote speaker for the event. He encouraged participants to explore opportunities in STEM fields when determining lucrative career options.