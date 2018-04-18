Firearm discharged in parking lot of Stafford Royal Farms

STAFFORD COUNTY — Stafford County authorities were called to a Royal Farms gas station Tuesday after a gun went off.

Stafford authorities said two men were outside in the gas station parking lot when one of the men who was sitting inside a vehicle discharged a firearm sending a bullet into a windshield narrowly missing the second man who was standing outside of the vehicle.

Deputies arrived on the scene at 1236 Warrenton Road and found shrapnel on where the suspect’s car had been parked. Authorities said the two men had just from a Walmart store across the street where they had purchased items for the firearms section.

The victim told police the two men then went to Royal Farms to buy more items, and as they walked outside of the gas station to the parking lot the suspect got into his car, pointed a gun at the victim and fired one round nearly striking his head.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the flying glass that shattered after the bullet was fired. Police later arrested the suspect at a nearby Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road.

Alexander Calen Sewell, 22, of Bumpass, is charged with shooting from a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, felonious assault, and with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Sewell is due to make an appearance in Stafford County General District Court on these charges on May 3.