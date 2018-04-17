Woman’s car nearly stolen while she was changing baby’s diaper

From Prince William police:

Abduction – On April 14 at 7:40PM, officers responded to the 3300 block of Dry Powder Cir [near] Dumfries (22026) to investigate a vehicle theft in progress. The victim, a 38-year-old woman, reported to police that she was changing her 3-month-old child’s diaper in the back seat while she was standing outside of her vehicle that was parked in the above area.

At some point, an unknown female got into the driver’s seat and moved the vehicle a short distance while the baby was still in the vehicle. The victim was able to grab the baby from the vehicle and scream for help.

The accused eventually got out of the vehicle when she was confronted by a citizen who intervened. The accused attempted to get into another vehicle in the area before eventually fleeing the area on foot.

When officers arrived, they able to identify the accused after finding her purse in the vehicle. Officers responded the residence of the accused a short time later and detained her without incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Kamyrn Ellyce SIMPSON, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on April 14:

Kamyrn Ellyce SIMPSON, 29, of 3385 Dry Powder Cir in Woodbridge

Charged with grand larceny, and commit grand larceny

Court Date: June 4, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond