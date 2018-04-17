Changes coming to Woodbridge/Lake Ridge OmniLink bus

The Woodbridge/Lake Ridge OmniLink buses will no longer serve some stops and will stop traveling through Tacketts Mill shopping center.

From an email of OmniRide:

New routing and bus stops will be served as of Monday, April 23 for all local Woodbridge/Lake Ridge buses at Smoketown Plaza and Tackett’s Mill. At Smoketown Plaza, local Woodbridge/Lake Ridge buses will begin serving a new bus shelter across from Arby’s, behind the Mobile 1 Lube Express. The last day that buses will serve the current bus stop, in front of Subway, will be Saturday, April 21. At Tackett’s Mill, local Woodbridge/Lake Ridge buses will no longer travel through the shopping center at the management company’s request. (However, Lake Ridge Fellowship House will continue to be served as an on-demand and off-route trip location.) Instead, starting on April 23, two new bus stops will be served outside the shopping center at: