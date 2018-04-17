Attempted Dollar General robber: ‘Act normally…nobody would get hurt’

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who attempted to rob the Dollar General on Deacon Road on Monday night.

On April 16, 2018, at approximately 6:59 p.m., Deputy Cody McCormick responded to a call regarding an attempted robbery at the Dollar General. Upon arrival, the deputy examined a note that was handed to a cashier by the suspect. The note instructed the cashier to act normally and empty the register, and nobody would get hurt if these instructions were followed.

Surveillance video shows a black male enter the store at 6:57 p.m. wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black sandals and white socks. The suspect was also carrying a black backpack. After entering the store, the cashier advised the suspect that he was not allowed to bring the backpack into the store, so he placed it near the main entrance.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect approached the counter with a bottled water and candy. He was also carrying a piece of paper in his hand. He allowed another customer to go in front of him and when it was his turn, again, tried to motion more customers ahead of him, but they declined. After stepping up to the counter, the suspect handed the piece of paper to the cashier. He then appeared to get spooked, left the items at the counter, grabbed his backpack, and left the store.

The cashier told the deputy that the suspect spoke in a soft voice and told her to “Give it up” and “Hand it over” when he passed her the note. The cashier took a step back from the counter and told the suspect she had to get her manager, prompting the suspect to leave the store.

A bystander told the deputy that she observed an individual matching the suspect’s description riding a pink and blue girl’s bicycle on Cleremont Drive heading away from the Dollar General. Deputies canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the bicycle or the suspect.

Investigators believe the suspect is a juvenile. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.