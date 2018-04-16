Win four tickets to see ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to benefit Haymarket Regional Food Pantry

A special screening of Marvel’s new Avengers: Infinity War movie will be held on Thursday, April 26 — a day before the movie is released in theatres.

The special screening will benefit the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry.

Potomac Local subscribers have a chance to WIN a family-four pack of tickets to the show courtesy of Simple Luxuries Travel.

From an email.

I wanted to make you aware of a community event here in Manassas that is designed to help stock the shelves of the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry. Simple Luxuries Travel is hosting a private, invitation-only preview screening of Avengers: Infinity War on April 26 at 7 p.m. in Manassas. We would like to offer you a family 4-pack of tickets to giveaway to one of your viewers/subscribers. How you choose to pick the winner is at your discretion, we would just need the name and email of the winner to get them their tickets since all tickets to the event will be electronic. With Disney releasing the Avengers and the Incredibles movies this year we want to use this superhero theme to reach out and encourage people to be their own superhero and help those families in need. Many people look at the holidays to help those fighting hunger but this need must be addressed each day for some families.

The screening will be held at Manassas Stadium 14 & IMAX, located at 11380 Bullock Drive near Manassas.

The winning Potomac Local subscriber will be notified via email on Friday, April 20.

