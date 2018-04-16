DTQ celebrates opening day at Fuller Heights Park in Triangle
Players and their families gathered at Fuller Heights Park at noon Saturday to celebrate opening day 2018.
Prince William County Potomac District Supervisor Maureen Caddigan threw out the first pitch at the park located on Fuller Heights Road outside the main gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base.
Thanks to Cindy Luddington for sharing these photos with us.
