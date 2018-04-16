Menu
Woodbridge
52°
Rain
Feels like: 48°F
Wind: 12mph WNW
Humidity: 76%
Pressure: 29.54"Hg
UV index: 1
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 201 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

DTQ celebrates opening day at Fuller Heights Park in Triangle

Potomac Local
April 16, 2018 / 8:32 am / Leave a Comment
News

Players and their families gathered at Fuller Heights Park at noon Saturday to celebrate opening day 2018. 

Prince William County Potomac District Supervisor Maureen Caddigan threw out the first pitch at the park located on Fuller Heights Road outside the main gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base.

Thanks to Cindy Luddington for sharing these photos with us.

 

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Dumfries Local
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...