CenterFuse and Innovate Manassas is set to launch the first LaB Bootcamp 101.

The boot camp starts May 2 and runs until July 25.

The Bootcamp is held every other Wednesday evening doors open at 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The cost for the eight-session program is $200.

The program is ideal for those individuals in a home based business or any startup including those in the idea phase. Any people with the passion, vision, and insight to start and grow a business.

The LaB Bootcamp offers assistance and training in:

• Challenges and opportunities for new and growing ventures

• Innovative marketing

• Business Concepts and ideas

• Legal considerations

• Sustainability

• Financing the business

• Accounting

• Fundamentals and operations

• Using technology & social media

• Intellectual Property

• …and much more!

The LaB Bootcamp is a series of intensive education sessions designed to help entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs develop the skills necessary to create successful, growth-oriented businesses.

A team of business leaders and guest entrepreneurs provide an interactive experience which will prepare participants to create/grow ventures successfully. Attendees also receive one-on-one consulting assistance.

Focused, intense, and packed with useful material, LaB Bootcamp is tailored to aspiring entrepreneurs, helping them answer the following questions:

• What is a good business concept?

• How can I determine if my business idea is a good one?

• Do I really need a business plan and, if so, how can I write a great one?

• What do I need to know about my customers and the market, and how can I get answers?

• Where do I get financing?

• How do I make sense of the numbers and which numbers really matter?

• What is a business model, and does my business model make sense?

• What is guerrilla marketing? Are there ways to do more with marketing while spending less?

• What does it really take to succeed in business by myself?

• Where do I go to get the information I need to organize my new business?

A team of experienced business leaders all successful entrepreneurs work with participants, introducing ideas and concepts, and showing you how to apply them to a current or potential business. At the end of the eight sessions, participants will have completed a business plan and have the opportunity to pitch their idea and plan to a group of potential investors.