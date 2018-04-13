Menu
Woodbridge
Quantico Town Council member Jerre Thomas II killed in motorcycle crash
Truck hauling wood chipper catches fire on Bristow Road

Potomac Local
April 13, 2018 / 1:25 pm / Leave a Comment
Traffic

BRISTOW — A Ford F-550 pick-up hauling a wood chipper caught fire this morning about 9:15. 

Police and fire and rescue crews were called to the scene on Bristow Road near Barbee Road, according to Prince William police spokesman Nathan Probus.

Crews doused the blaze and the truck and chipper were removed from the roadway. 

No one was injured. 

The truck fire occurred near the Brentsville Historic Courthouse Centre. 

Thanks to Jeff Gallop for sending us these photos. 

News, Traffic & Transit
