Authorities ask for help locating SUV involved in hit-and-run
The Stafford sheriff’s office is seeking help in finding a black crossover-style SUV that could have a blue scrape on its right side. The right side headlight is also out.
The car was involved in a hit-and-run in the northern section of the county on Friday, April 6.
More in a press release:
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating a suspect responsible for a hit and run that occurred while the suspect was fleeing law enforcement during a pursuit on Friday in the area of Mine Road and Northampton Boulevard.
On April 6, 2018 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Deputy K.P. Lytle observed a vehicle make an illegal U-turn on Austin Ridge Drive in the merge area between Lafayette Street and Tavern Road. The deputy activated his emergency equipment and began following the vehicle in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle turned onto Francis Court and then Morrissey Stone Court. At the cul-de-sac, the deputy gestured to the driver to stop. The driver then fled at a high rate of speed.
At the intersection of Mine Road and Northampton Boulevard, the suspect vehicle crashed into a blue Cadillac waiting at the traffic light and then continued on. Shortly thereafter, the deputy lost sight of the suspect vehicle and terminated the pursuit. The driver of the Cadillac was not injured.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to please call (540) 658-4400.
