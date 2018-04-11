Woodbridge 7-Eleven stabbing suspect found in Fairfax

From Prince William police:

Stabbing Investigation *ARREST – On April 5, detectives from the Gang Unit concluded an investigation regarding a stabbing that occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 13990 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge on November 17. Upon further investigation, detectives determined that this incident was gang related. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified and arrested both suspects. One of the suspects, identified as a 17-year-old male, was arrested without incident in January. The second suspect, identified as Deybi Preczadis MEZA SOTO, was arrested in Fairfax County on April 5. The investigation continues.

Arrested on April 5:

Deybi Preczadis MEZA SOTO, 22, of no fixed address

Charged with gang participation

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Charged in January: [Juvenile]

A 17-year-old male of Woodbridge

Charged with gang participation

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at a Juvenile Detention Center

Stabbing Investigation [Previously Released] – On November 17 at 8:20PM, officers responded to investigate a stabbing which was reported to have occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 13990 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) at approximately 8:00PM. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old man, was inside the store when he was approached by two unknown men. During the encounter, the men confronted the victim over his shoes and demanded the victim hand the shoes over to them. The victim refused and completed his purchase while the suspects left the store. As the victim was also leaving, one of the men ran by the victim, stabbing him in the lower body with an unknown edged object. The suspect then attempted to stab the victim a second time before both men got into a black sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota, and fled the area. The suspects yelled gang affiliations during the altercation. The victim was able to get into his own vehicle where he drove to his nearby residence and contacted police. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspects were not located. The investigation continues.