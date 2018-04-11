Pot found on man entering courthouse, say authorities

STAFFORD — Stafford authorities said they found marijuana on a man who tried to walk through a security gate on Tuesday.

More from the Stafford sheriff’s office:

On April 10, 2018, at approximately 9:37 a.m., Master Deputy C.W. Reed was working front desk security at the courthouse when a subject entered the building and appeared to have difficulty taking items out of his pockets before going through the metal detector. The deputy also observed that the subject could not follow directions.

When the subject attempted to go through the metal detector, he set off an alert, prompting Deputy Havasy to request that the subject empty all items out of his pockets. The subject speculated that a coin in his shoes could be setting off the metal detector, so he attempted to remove it.

Deputy Havasy then detected the smell of burnt marijuana and questioned the subject about it. The deputy located marijuana in the subject’s pants pocket. Deputies then learned that the subject, identified as Krystan Earl Keitaro Lewis, 20, of Stafford, was at the courthouse for failing to appear on a previous possession of marijuana charge.

Lewis was detained and then released on an unsecured bond. He is charged with possession of marijuana.