Details on serious crash that closed a portion of Route 234 over the weekend

Potomac Local
April 10, 2018 / 2:25 pm / Leave a Comment
News

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Emergency crews were called Saturday to the area of Route 234 and Bristow Road for a serious crash. 

Here are the details from Prince William police: 

A 2003 Saturn Vue was traveling eastbound in the left lane of Dumfries Road past Bristow Road when it left the roadway to the left and crossed over the grass center median into oncoming westbound traffic on Dumfries Road. The Vue subsequently struck a 2005 Honda Odyssey and a 2008 Ford F-450 which were traveling Westbound on Dumfries Road.

The driver of the Vue was flown to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries and was later released. Speed is not factor. Alcohol and drugs are. The drivers of the Odyssey and F-450 received minor injuries.

The driver of the Vue, Derek Eugene FIELDS, 40, of 16113 John MaArsdhdarlle Hwy in Broadway, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, and no driver’s license. Investigation continues.

