Stafford woman killed while trying to rescue dog on I-95

A Stafford County woman and her dog were killed Saturday night when she ran out into traffic on Interstate 95 to rescue the animal.

From Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Trooper K.D. Comer is investigating a fatal crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred April 7, 2018, at 9:56 p.m. on Interstate 95, less than a mile south of Exit 136.

A 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the interstate and struck the guardrail. A dog that was traveling in the Camry escaped from the vehicle following the crash. The driver of the Camry and dog’s owner, Katie M. Mason, 28, of Stafford, Va., chased after the dog into the southbound travel lanes.

A 2012 Honda Civic traveling south on I-95 was unable to avoid striking Mason, as she ran through the travel lane. Mason died at the scene. The dog was also struck and did not survive.

The crash remains under investigation.