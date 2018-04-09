One seriously injured in apartment fire outside Quantico
One person was taken to an area hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries Sunday from an apartment fire.
Authorities did not provide the age or gender of the victim.
From a press release:
On Sunday, April 8, at 11:25 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a multi-family complex, Quantico Court Apartments, located in the 19000 block of Fuller Heights Road in Quantico.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire in a first-floor apartment with an injured citizen. The injured citizen sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a regional health care facility for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
Firefighters extinguished the fire containing it to the apartment of origin with minimal damage to surrounding units. Damages are described as moderate.
The Building Official has posted the apartments, damaged by the fire, unsafe.
Red Cross was on scene to assist 2 additional adults displaced by the fire.The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
