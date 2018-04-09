Manassas man pays women to sexually abuse children in the Philippines

From Acting United States Attorney Tracy Doherty-McCormick:

A Manassas man pleaded guilty today to using the Internet to pay women to sexually abuse children as young as six years old in the Philippines while he produced numerous images of the abuse.

According to court documents, from at least October 2011 until February 2012, Dwayne Stinson, 53, used an electronic payment service to pay women in the Philippines he was chatting with to sexually abuse children while he directed the abuse. He admitted that some of the children were as young as six or seven years old. Stinson contemporaneously produced numerous screenshot images of the abuse and stored them on his computer.

Stinson pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison when sentenced on August 24. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.