Last call for entries ‘Help a Horse’ Day

The Prince William County Animal Shelter’s annual “Help a Horse” Day is Sunday, April 29. To help observe this important day, the Animal Shelter is sponsoring an art contest for middle school students who live in Prince William County. This is the last call for entries!

The theme is “Horse Feathers,” and all artwork must include an equine animal and be the original work of the exhibitor. Computer-generated artwork is not accepted.

Entries are limited to 2- or 3-dimensional artwork. Colored pencil, ink, and crayon are the suggested materials. The minimum size of the artwork is 5”x7” – and it can be no larger than 11”x14”. Artwork must be framed and ready to hang. Each piece must have the exhibitor’s name, address and phone number secured on the back.

Please bring submissions with completed registration forms to the Prince William County Animal Shelter during normal operating hours. The Shelter’s address is 14807 Bristow Road, Manassas (20112). Entries will be accepted April 17-22. The artwork will be on display at the Shelter from Tuesday, April 24, through Sunday, April 29, and will be judged prior to the event, which starts at noon.

Ribbons will be presented for “champion” and “popular vote,” as well as first place through sixth place. Winning artwork will be displayed at the McCoart County Government Building from May 25, 2018, until June 1, 2018.

Contestants may pick up their artwork on April 29, between 4 and 5 p.m. All artwork, other than the winning entries, MUST be picked up by 5 p.m. Winning entries may be picked up from the Animal Shelter after June 6, 2018.

To see the 2018 contest guidelines, including the registration form, please visit the Animal Shelter website at www.pwcgov.org/animalshelter.