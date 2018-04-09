Menu
Woodbridge
44°
Cloudy
Feels like: 41°F
Wind: 6mph SE
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 2
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 192 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries


Chick-fil-A Bristow turns 9! Show this post for a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich!

Sponsored Post
April 9, 2018 / 9:50 am
Sponsored Post

Chick-fil-A Bristow turns nine years old this week and we’d thought we’d celebrate by offering you a FREE chicken sandwich just for being a Potomac Local reader.

While you’re there check out these other awesome anniversary week specials. And, don’t miss the party coming this Saturday.

Chick-fil-A Bristow is located at 9939 Sowder Village Square in Manassas. It’s open 6 a.m to 10 p.m. and is closed Sunday.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


Readers also enjoyed...
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...