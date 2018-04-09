Chick-fil-A Bristow turns 9! Show this post for a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich!

Chick-fil-A Bristow turns nine years old this week and we’d thought we’d celebrate by offering you a FREE chicken sandwich just for being a Potomac Local reader.

While you’re there check out these other awesome anniversary week specials. And, don’t miss the party coming this Saturday.

Chick-fil-A Bristow is located at 9939 Sowder Village Square in Manassas. It’s open 6 a.m to 10 p.m. and is closed Sunday.

