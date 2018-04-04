No reason to be alarmed by your cell phone today. It’s just a test.
Emergency management officials around the region train and exercise every day to keep our community safe – this includes sending you a TEST Wireless Emergency Alert tomorrow between 10-11 a.m.! It’s only a test, no cause for alarm. #NCRWEA https://t.co/MVPGKthdIQ pic.twitter.com/DheX0w6nhc
— PrinceWilliamCounty (@pwcgov) April 4, 2018
