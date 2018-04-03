Stafford leaders pray for victims of fatal crash. Sheriff’s office gives no details.

STAFFORD — A juvenile involved in a crash on the two-lane Poplar Road in Stafford County is dead.

The crash occurred Thursday, March 29 at 7:56 a.m. in the 1900 block of Poplar Road.

Fire and rescue units called the scene found two vehicles had collided with each other. Three people were taken to a hospital, two with serious injuries, according to Stafford fire and rescue Chief Mark Lockhart.

One of the patients taken to a hospital died, he added.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s office will not comment on the crash, saying only the incident is under investigation.

Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chairman Meg Bohmke said a prayer for the families of the victims of the crash at Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The area in which the crash occurred is a rural area of Stafford County.