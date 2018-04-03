Here’s the Manassas crime report for April 4, 2018

From a press release:

Larceny from Auto

On March 30, 2018 at approximately 9:31 a.m., the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9500 block of School St for a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. The victim told police her wallet was stolen from her vehicle between 8:30 p.m. on March 29 and 8:00 a.m. on March 30. There were no signs of forced entry.

Burglary

On April 1, 2018 at 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 9400 block of Flowerden Ln for a report of a burglary. The investigation revealed forced entry was made through a back door of the residence sometime between 5:00 p.m. on March 30 and 8:00 a.m. on April 1. A firearm was reported stolen from the residence. The investigation is ongoing.

Hit and Run

On April 1, 2018 at 5:28 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Liberia Ave and Euclid Ave for a report of a hit and run. The victim told police he was driving on Liberia Ave approaching the intersection at Euclid Ave when his vehicle was struck in the rear by another vehicle. The suspect vehicle immediately fled the scene. The suspect vehicle is described as a tan colored Infiniti G35. A passenger in the victim’s vehicle sustained minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Attempted Burglary

On April 2, 2018 at approximately 3:19 a.m., officers of the Manassas Police Department responded to the 9300 block of Witch Hazel Way for a report of an attempted burglary. It was reported that a male subject attempted to open the front door of the victim’s residence while a second male subject stood near the front lawn. The first suspect is described as a male with a thin build who appears to be in his late teens. Both suspects were wearing long-sleeves, sweatpants, and white sneakers.